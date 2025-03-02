Sunday, 2nd March 2025
Microsoft to shut down Skype by May 2025, users to shift to Teams

Skype will be discontinued in May 2025, with login info transitioning to Microsoft Teams' free tier.

Sunday, 2nd March 2025

Microsoft has officially announced the shutdown of its internet-based phone and desktop video calling application Skype. The service which was once dominant in the digital field during mid 2000s has now been overshadowed by other applications, resulting in its permanent closure.  

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Skype will no longer be available for use from May 2025 onwards. Microsoft informed the users that their log-in information will soon be available for use on Microsoft Teams’ free tier in the coming days.  

Microsoft has included Skype's VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) into Teams. Users will get a pop-up message of "Goodbye Skype, hello Teams" on the Skype app, which they can migrate their data on Teams. Skype started in 2003, but now it will be completely phased out, and it will be mandatory to switch to teams. 

According to the information, the shutdown of this service comes 22 years after the company bought the service for a whopping $8.5 billion in cash, marking the largest ever acquisition by Microsoft at the time. The company then integrated the service into its other products including Office and Windows Phone.  

President of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms Jeff Teper emphasised that Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments and he feels honoured to have been a part of this journey. 

Through a blog post he expressed his excitement saying that the team is excited about the new opportunities that Teams will bring and are committed to helping the users stay connected in new and meaningful ways. 

Notably, the popularity of Skype has faded in recent years and with a pandemic bounce that lifted other competing services including Google Meet, Zoom and Cisco Webex, this service had to be shut down. The service has also faced increased competition over the past decade and a half from apps including Apple’s Facetime and Meta’s WhatsApp also Microsoft has also been investing heavily in Teams, which offers several of the similar services.  

Meanwhile, the company has now yet disclosed the number of users or employees that will be affected by this change. "Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications. We are honoured to have been part of the journey," a Microsoft spokesperson said. 

