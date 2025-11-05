32-year-old charged with 11 counts of attempted murder after mass stabbing on London-bound train

The suspect, is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Cambridgeshire, England: A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train. The attack has left a total of 11 people injured. This number includes a crew member who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police reports, the suspect has been identified as Anthony Williams. Williams appeared before the Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody by the justice on Monday. The next hearing for the has been scheduled for December 1st.

The suspect, Anthony Williams, is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Additionally, the lawyers have stated that ten of the attempted murder charges are linked to the train attack. Meanwhile the eleventh one was linked to a separate knife incident that happened at a train station in east London, earlier the same day.

The officials have not been able to gather concrete motive behind the incident. They added that the suspect is not cooperating fully. Meanwhile, the count for terrorism has been ruled out, and the investigators believed that the suspect is not linked with any gang and acted alone.

Authorities are also investigating a number of other knife-related incidents that occurred in his hometown of Peterborough. The incident happened roughly 100 miles north of London, in the days leading up to the train attack. The police officers are interrogating the suspect.

Further, law enforcement authorities are also probing whether the suspect is linked with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough on Friday night. According to the officers, the teen suffered minor injuries while the attacker fled the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police officers also stated that, Later that night a man with a knife was reported at a barber shop in the city’s south. At this point, the officers were again called to the same location on Saturday morning before the train rampage took place.

The British Transport Police (BTP) is leading the overall investigation along with the Cambridgeshire Police personnel to determine if all the three incidents are connected with each other and if the subject is the same.

Further the investigators stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing, as the forensic teams are examining multiple scenes and reviewing CCTV footage of the areas to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the attacks.