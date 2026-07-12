Trinidad: SRP Officer stabbed while working as Ride-Share driver

An SRP officer working as a ride-share driver was stabbed after a dispute with three passengers during an early morning trip in San Fernando. Police are searching for the suspects.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Special Reserve Police(SRP) officer, who is also a ride-share driver, escaped with non-life threatening injuries after he was attacked with a knife during a trip in San Fernando.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the SRP officer accepted a ride request at around 3:00 am on July 9 to drop off two women and one man from Naparima-Mayaro Road, Cocoyea Village .

While driving along Simpson Brown Terrace, the passengers asked him to let them exit the car. The driver told them that they had not reached the destination entered in the ride-share app and that he was following instructions on Google Maps.

Police further stated that the passengers became aggressive and started to hit the back of the driver’s seat. When the officer stopped the car, he felt a burning sensation on his neck and realised he was bleeding.

After getting out of the car, the male passenger allegedly attacked him with a knife and injured his neck, left cheek, chin, and right hand before the three suspects fled the scene.

The injured officer managed to drive to the Mon Repos Police Station, where a passer-by alerted the officers after noticing that he was bleeding inside the vehicle. He was taken to San Fernando General Hospital for medical care. Doctors confirmed after examination that his injuries were not life threatening.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, as they continue working to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects.

Netizens are sharing their sympathies for the officers on social media. One local said, “The passengers may have been drunk or under some drug infuence that man reacted so agressively, may the officer gets well soon.”

Another person stated, “Ride share need to close down to much deaths and close calls.”