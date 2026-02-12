Trinidad and Tobago: Man killed in shooting after series of violent incidents in St Joseph

Police in Trinidad and Tobago say a 42-year-old man was shot dead in Maracas following a chain of confrontations believed to be linked to an ongoing feud.

Trinidad and Tobago: A fatal shooting took place on Monday, February 9, in Maracas, St Joseph at Upper Wharf Trace. The victim was Kerwyn Sammerson also known as “Bellyez” who was 42 at the time of his death. Police reported that his death was the result of a series of violent incidents which had transpired that same day.

According to initial police reports, Sammerson got into a brutal altercation with another man at around 10:30 am, which ended with both of them suffering severe chop wounds. The latter was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment, while Sammerson went to the man’s home and started firing at it.

Police confirmed that no one in the house was injured. Later Sammerson went to Upper Wharf Trace, where he got into another physical fight with Kareem Rocke.

Sammerson left the scene after some time but came back with another male who allegedly damaged appliances and goods in one of the shops at the location. Sammerson and the 38-year-old Ornella Roberts sat along the roadway on Upper Wharf Trace. A red Nissan Bluebird pulled next to them, A man who knew Roberts, exited from the front passenger side opened fire on the two.

Sammerson was hit on the head by a bullet, and Roberts was hit on her buttock. Both were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by their relatives. Sammerson was pronounced dead upon arrival while Roberts managed to recover from her injuries.

Crime scene investigators later found five 9mm shell cases at the scene. The police believe that the motive behind the murder is revenge.

The police also reported that Sammerson’s son went to one of the homes which was part of that series of violent attacks after his father’s death. He began firing rounds of bullets which caused damage to windows and doors. The son left the scene right after the shooting.

The officials said that all incidents are related and are a result of the same feud taking place in the Upper Wharf Trace neighborhood. Investigation remains in the early stages as police try to find more information behind the actual motive of the altercation.