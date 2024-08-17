Jamaica hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake, widespread tremors reported

Jamaica was hit by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, causing widespread tremors and concerns among the citizens. The Earthquake unit confirmed that the quake occurred at around 8:-1 am with its epicenter being located around 6 km northeast of Golden Spring in St Andrew.



According to the information, it was felt in Kingston and St Andrew, St James, St Catherine, Manchester, St Thomas, St Mary, and their neighboring areas.



The island’s Earthquake Unit initially reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake saying that it’s epicenter is 4 km from Above Rocks but later it confirmed that it was a 5.3 magnitude quake.



The authorities have also reported no major damages following the disaster and asked the general public to stay calm amid such situations.



It has also been reported that the August 16, 2024, Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake is now the 2nd magnitude 5+ earthquake recorded on the mainland in less than one calendar year. Before 2023, Jamaica’s last mainland magnitude 5+ earthquake was recorded 30 years ago in 1993.



Experts say that with these two occurrences of magnitude 5+ on mainland Jamaica within such a short timeframe, that the recurrence interval for a moderate earthquake of such magnitude has decreased to say the least.



Not only this, but this seismic event also marked the 7th earthquake to affect Jamaica within the past year, with a total of one earthquake occurring in the past seven days and 30 days.



While earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, yesterday’s event is notable for being the largest to occur in Jamaica this week and month.



The largest earthquake to hit Jamaica this year was a 5.4 magnitude quake that struck Hope Bay, Portland, earlier in the year. The recent earthquake, while significant, is smaller in comparison.



Meanwhile, the authorities said that they are still assessing the impact of yesterday’s earthquake and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. However, they advised the residents and visitors to exercise caution and be prepared for potential aftershocks.



In addition to this, thousands of citizens across the island felt tremors of this major earthquake, with several of them taking to social media and saying, ‘It was really heavy.”



“It was a whole 5.3 magnitude Earthquake this morning in Jamaica! My bed was shaking from side to side. I was screaming like hell,” wrote a citizen named Tiffany Monique Sand, while another user noted, “Felt it in Thompson Town really heavy take heed Jamaica God is going to shake the world.”



Another citizen named Audrey Allen shared her experience saying, “Yes, In Manchester. It was very strong, I woke out my sleep believing it was my son shaking my bed.”