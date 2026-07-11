Tributes pour in after death of former West Indies Cricketer Aaron Ragoonath

Former teammates, politicians, cricket clubs and fans across Trinidad and Tobago paid tribute to Aaron Ragoonath, remembering his contributions to the sport and his lasting impact on young cricketers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Former West Indies cricketer Aaron Ragoonath passed away on Friday, July 10, 2026 following which there was an outpouring of tributes from the cricket fraternity, former teammates, politicians, clubs and fans across Trinidad and Tobago. He is being remembered not only for his achievements on the field but also for his lasting contribution to the development of cricket in the country.

Ragoonath was known as a very good cricketer, both at the national and youth international levels. He has played for Trinidad and Tobago as well as for the West Indies at the youth level. He has contributed to the development of cricket in Trinidad and Tobago tremendously.

Aaron has played and showed his talent at the club level, playing for clubs such as CLICO Preysal and Balmain United Cricket Club, before taking his game to the national and international levels, playing for Trinidad and Tobago and then for West Indies.

Many public figures have expressed their condolences upon Aaron’s death through posts on Facebook.

Member of Parliament David Lee wrote, "Rest in Peace, Aaron Ragoonath. Regrettably, we learnt of the passing of Aaron Ragoonath, former West Indies and national cricket player, who was a son of Preysal. Aaron made his presence and talent known at the club level, playing for clubs such as CLICO Preysal and Balmain United Club, before being elevated to play for Trinidad and Tobago and then the West Indies."

"He played alongside other great Preysal cricketers, Dinesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul. We extend condolences to Aaron's wife, children, wider family, loved ones, villagers and supporters in cricket. Thank you, Aaron, for making Preysal proud," he further added.

Local government councillor Anil Balliram also mourned the death of the cricketer and paid his tribute as he wrote, “It is with deep sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Aaron Ragoonath, a cherished son of the Polo Ground, Preysal community and a cricketer who made our community proud."

Aaron's journey in cricket saw him represent Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies at the youth level, where he played alongside distinguished cricketers such as Ravi Rampaul and Denesh Ramdin. He also left his mark on the local cricketing landscape through his dedication to clubs, including Clico Preysal and Balmain United Cricket Club. His achievements on the field reflected not only his talent but also his commitment, discipline, and love for the sport.

As someone who called Polo Grounds, Preysal home, Aaron's accomplishments were a source of pride and inspiration to many young people in our community. His legacy will continue to remind us of what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and passion.

On behalf of my family and the residents of the electoral district, "I extend my deepest sympathies to Aaron's beloved wife, his children, the entire Ragoonath family, his friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May you find comfort in the wonderful memories he leaves behind and strength in the love and support of those around you during this difficult time.

May Almighty God grant Aaron eternal rest and bring peace, comfort, and healing to all who mourn his passing.”

The cricketer will be fondly remembered by his cricket followers in Trinidad and Tobago for his contribution to the game as the condolences poured in online, with people expressing condolences to his family and friends, and describing his death as a significant loss to the sport.