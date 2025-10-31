Australia mourns young cricketer Ben Austin, 17, who dies after being struck by ball during practice

The teenager was injured by a ball from an automatic bowling machine during practice, wearing a helmet but no neck guard.

Australia: A promising 17-year-old Australian cricketer, Ben Austin, lost his life after getting hit by the ball on the neck during his training session in suburban Melbourne at Ferntree Gully on Tuesday. The development was confirmed by Ferntree Gully Cricket Club on Thursday through their social media accounts.

According to a local cricket official, the teenager was practicing ahead of his match when he was suddenly struck by a ball from an automatic bowling machine. It is believed that at the time of his practice he was wearing a helmet but was not wearing a neck guard.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Wally Tew Reserve, where he was practising ahead of a T20 match in a net that is usually closed. He was struck in front of a friend and was immediately transported to the Monash Medical Centre in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, fans and loved ones are remembering the cricketer saying that his cricketing career was amazing as he played junior football for the Waverley Park Hawks and was described as a “True Hawks man” who was universally loved by players, coaches, and parents. He has also received an award in 2025 that recognized his dedication and excellent attitude toward the game.

The incident has shocked the entire nation and cricket fans, reminding many of the tragic death of renowned Australian cricketer Phil Hughes, who was also struck by a ball and lost his life eleven years ago.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans have been left heartbroken by his passing at such a young age, as he had a promising career ahead of him. Many players and academies expressed their grief over his death. The Newcastle Cricket Academy wrote on its page, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin. He was an awesome young man a teammate, a competitor, and a young person with such promise ahead of him.”

Also in Navi Mumbai, the Australian women's cricket team wore black bands during their World Cup semi final match to pay their tributes to the young cricketer.

Thanks to the Indian team for joining us in wearing black armbands to pay tribute to Ben Austin, a young man from Melbourne who tragically lost his life playing the game we all love.



— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 30, 2025

The former test batsman and former coach for Australia Darren Lahmann also paid his tribute to the young cricketer as he stated “It’s just a shock, isn’t it? Our thoughts are with the family who lost their beloved child at such a young age. RIP.”

Many famous and big names in the cricket industry paid tribute to him including, Kevin Pietersen, Shikhar Dhawan and Miachale Vaughan.

No words can ease the pain of losing someone so young. Ben Austin was only 17, with dreams yet to take flight. Thinking of his loved ones and the entire cricket family in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ben. pic.twitter.com/8DS5J9E4PP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 31, 2025

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers, going down to the nets with mates to play cricket,” Ben’s family statement said. They also said “He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”