4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Trinidad early Tuesday morning

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 79 kilometres, with its preliminary epicentre located off the coast near Carúpano, Venezuela, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Trinidad in the early hours of Tuesday, July 7, 2026, that jolted the residents awake as the tremor rattled across the vicinity at approximately 4:41 a.m in the morning.

According to the reports by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the preliminary quake was recorded at a depth of 79 kilometres, with its epicenter located off the coast near Carúpano, Venezuela.

The nearest locations to the epicentre were recorded in Carúpano, about 66 kilometres away, Maturín, approximately 124 kilometres to the northeast, and Port of Spain, around 125 kilometres to the west.

The Seismic Research Centre reported that the earthquake's location was generated automatically by computer algorithms and remains preliminary as the current information may be revised after further analysis by its seismologists.

As per the current reports, no casualties have been reported and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. However, many residents across Trinidad reported the feeling of the shaking.

Warning the locals about being cautious and taking the earthquakes seriously, a social media user named Sherryann Minwah-Narinesingh commented, "Pray people....thats all we should be doing ....God is warning us..We are seeing what's going on around us....God is speaking to us and some thinks it's a joke...We won't want to experience anything close to what Venezuela is going through right now...lord help us cuz we not prepared for a disaster like that"