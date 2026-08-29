CPL 2026: Knight Riders beat Tridents by 7 wickets and 31 balls remaining

Sunil Narine starred with an all-round performance as Trinbago Knight Riders chased 128 in 14.5 overs to defeat Barbados Tridents by seven wickets at Queen’s Park Oval.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinbago Knight Riders have marked another victory in the Caribbean Premier League 2026 by defeating Barbados Tridents by 7 wickets in the 19th match of the series.

The match was held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Barbados Tridents were put in to bat first, scoring 127/9 in 20 overs and setting the target of 128 for Knight Riders. The Trinbago Knight Riders reached the set target in 14.5 overs, recording a score of 128/3.

Barbados Tridents’ scorecard: Zachary Carter 28(27), Shian Brathwaite 13(15), Quinton de Kock 11(17), Kevlon Anderson 6(11), Sherfane Rutherford 12(18), Chris Green 27(17), Gudakesh Motie 7(5), Daniel Sams 0(2), Rivaldo Clarke 15(7)*, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3(1) and 5 extras (b 1, lb 1, w 3).

Trinbago Knight Riders’ scorecard: Colin Munro 37(26), Sunil narine 55(33), Nicholas Pooran 12(10), Kieron Pollard 12(11)*, Jyd Goolie 6(9)*, and 6 extras (b1, lb2, w 3).

Knight Riders are currently on number 5 of the CPL 2026 Points table with 4 points and 2 wins out of the 5 matches played by them. Tridents are just behind Knight Riders with 4 points and two wins out of the 4 matches they played.

Sunil Narine claimed the title of the Player of the Match by scoring a half century and claiming 2 wickets off the Tridents.

During a post match interview he said, “It's a God-given talent I have, and I'm just trying to utilise it as much as possible.”

Trinbago Knight Riders Captain, Nicholas Pooran said, “I mean, there's not much I can say to the fans. We love them, honestly, and we look forward to coming to Trinidad and playing in front of them and trying to put a smile on their face.”

Chris Green, Barbados Tridents Captain said, “Look, it was a disappointing score to post. That wicket was tough. The toss is obviously huge here in Trinidad, and losing it didn't help. They've got some high-class spinners in Narine and Tariq. That proved impossible. To me, we probably just lacked a little bit of a plan to manipulate the strike.”

The next match, Match 20 of the series is scheduled for August 29, 2026, between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Kingsmen.