4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes offshore near Trinidad and Tobago

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded northeast of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday morning at a depth of 45 kilometres, with no immediate reports of damage, injuries or a tsunami threat.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was detected off the northeastern coast of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday morning, August 27, 2026, based on the initial computerized detection of the affected region, issued by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research (UWI-SRC).

The earthquake was detected around 8:58 a.m. (12:58 p.m. UTC). The estimated epicentre was detected at 10.68°N latitude and 62.2W longitude with the tremor projected to have been recorded at a depth of about 45 kilometres.

According to the SRC’s preliminary calculations, the epicentre of the earthquake was roughly 84 kilometres east of Port of Spain, 101 kilometres east of San Fernando and 106 kilometres west of Carúpano, Venezuela.

The earthquake was consequently located off the coast between Trinidad and the northeastern coast of Venezuela. At an estimated depth of approximately 45 kilometres which indicates that the seismological source was deep beneath the terrestrial surface instead of striking shallow depth immediately beneath the seabed.

However at 4.6 scale, the earthquake lies within the range of moderate seismic activity. An earthquake with this magnitude primarily impacts the people comparatively closer to the epicentre, although the magnitude felt at any certain locality is determined by elements comprising distance, depth, local geology and construction quality of the building.

The scale of the earthquake solely does not determine whether any damage has occurred. Notably, no damage, casualties or any other destruction were identified according to the initial SRC information available during the time of reporting. Moreover there was no such preliminary information available about any tsunami threat related to the event.

The SRC has also emphasized that the earthquake conditions depend on preliminary information. The early epicentre and magnitude estimated through computer-based algorithms can be updated after seismologists analyse the data in greater detail.

Trinidad and Tobago is located within a complicated tectonic environment influenced by interactions between the Caribbean and South American plates, where earthquakes are frequently detected around Trinidad, Tobago, Venezuela and the broader eastern Caribbean.