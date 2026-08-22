3.6 Magnitude Earthquake strikes near Tobago, no damage reported

According to the information available from government officials, no casualty and infrastructure damage has been reported.

Tobago received jolts of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the late hours of Friday, according to the early assessment from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).

The earthquake happened at around 11:21 p.m. according to the local time on Friday, August 21, 2026. Moreover, at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, relevant to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

According to the UWI-SRC’s Computer-estimated earthquake estimate, location was recorded at a latitude of 11.28°N and longitude of 60.95W°, with an evaluated vertical depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was nearly 25 kilometres northwest of Scarborough, Tobago.

A number of people also took over the internet with their comments, sharing their experiences during the incident through their Facebook Handle. A user Candice Kba states, “I on Trinidad and felt an earthquake that time”, while another user Rhea Jugoon commented, “I felt something around that time, I thought to myself earthquake but didn't bother, didn't last long, but a board house you feel even the slightest ones.”

Marking the proximity of the earthquake location at a distance of about 80 kilometres northeast of Arima and 92 kilometres northeast of Port of Spain in Trinidad. The location affected has been traced in the surrounding of Tobago and the nearby offshore area.

According to UWI-SRC , the earthquake conditions were estimated automatically through computerized methods. Following this the preliminary location and relevant details should be considered as tentative which is subject to revision.

As the seismic centre informed that the earthquake’s impact location is under revision process followed by detailed analysis by SRC seismologists. These reassessments are common as experts, reverify the available information and revise the incident’s coordinates, depth or magnitude.

Considerably earthquake tremors at 3.6 magnitude do not make any big impact. Earthquakes of this aptitude can generally be sensed by people nearby the epicentre, primarily within the buildings. However the infrastructure and civic loss depends on the extent, depth, local terrain conditions and the building structure.

The recent development signifies the ongoing seismic activity throughout the eastern Caribbean region . A region where the earthquakes usually take place due to complicated shift engagement of tectonic plates.

According to the information available no casualty and infrastructure damage has been reported.