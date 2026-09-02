16-year-old Trinidadian footballer Rishaun De Silva dies after cancer battle

Rishaun De Silva, a 16-year-old aspiring footballer from Trinidad and Tobago, died in the United States after battling brain cancer, with his funeral set for New York.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old boy has passed away after losing a battle with brain cancer in the United States. The young boy Rishaun De Silva, who was an aspiring footballer, tried to fight courageously with brain cancer in his last months.

According to the reports, Rishaun passed away on August 28, 2026 and the officials have noted that his funeral will be held in New York, USA and the burial will be held in Valencia, Trinidad and Tobago.

His mother, family and friends mourned the loss of the young boy and reminisced about his love for football. His mother, Shantel Baptiste also shared the heartbreaking news of his death through facebook.

"To my one and only boy child , my first born , my scholar , my soccer star , my fighter . You went down fighting . I’m so proud to call you my son . You have touched so many lives during the 16 years placed on this earth. God knows best , I’m at peace to knowing you’re safe in his arms . We would miss your smile , your laughter , showing off your skills on and off the field. I love you . I am thankful to spend every day by your side fighting . Rishaun Desilva you broke my heart,” she wrote.

Preliminary reports noted that Rishaun’s family had earlier requested and appealed for assistance as he went under the treatment in the United States. They had established several fundraisers and a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the expenses of the treatment.

Even though it was a tough battle to fight, the close ones of Rishaun held onto the hope as he tried to overcome the disease.

His mother also expressed gratitude towards everyone who supported and reached out during this time of grief.

“To everyone that reached out and commented to show your support for Rishaun and my family during this time of grief thank you,” she wrote.

She noted that she couldn’t respond individually to everyone, but is genuinely grateful for the love, blessings and peace extended to the family.

His funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Caribe Funeral Home on Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. However, the date for his burial in Trinidad is yet to be announced.