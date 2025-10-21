St Vincent and the Grenadines to host 376 cruise ships in 2025-2026 season
St Vincent and the Grenadines will welcome 376 cruise ships during the 2025-2026 season, confirming its place as one of the Caribbean’s top cruise destinations.
Written by Kofi Nelson
St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to welcome 376 ships during the 2025-2026 cruise season. This is one less from last year’s total of 377 visits, but still higher than 2023-2024’s 374 cruise visits. These numbers show that the island is still one of the leading cruise destinations in the Caribbean.
The capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines will receive 89 cruise ships this season. Meanwhile, the island’s main port in Beguia, Port Elizabeth, is expected to have 119 cruise calls this year. Other Grenadian islands will also remain very active. Union Island will welcome 33 cruise ships, Mayreau will have 63, the Tobago Cays will host 54, and Canouan will welcome 20 cruise calls.
Early Cruise Schedule
October 29, 2025 - M.V. Amera - 834 guests
November 2, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers
November 12, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers
November 14, 2025 - Aurora - 1,874 passengers
November 16, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers
November 20, 2025 - Britannia - 3,648 passengers
November 21, 2025 - Crystal Serenity - 740 passengers
November 22, 2025 - Marella Explorer - 1,924 passengers
November 28, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers
November 30, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers
December 4, 2025 - MS Seaword - 750 guests
December 6, 2025 - Marella Explorer - 1,924 guests
December 8, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa - 4,888 passengers
December 10, 2025 - Royal Clipper - 227 passengers
December 12, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers
December 13, 2025 - Explora II- 920 passengers
December 14, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers
December 18, 2025 - Britannia - 3,648 passengers
December 20, 2025 - Explora I- 920 passengers
December 23, 2025 - Costa Pacifica - 3,008 passengers
December 24, 2025 - Royal Clipper - 227 passengers
December 25, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa - 4,888 passengers
December 26, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers
December 28, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers
December 29, 2025 - Oceania Allura - 1,200 passengers; Silver Shadow - 388 passengers
December 30, 2025 - Coral Princess - 2,000 passengers
