St Vincent and the Grenadines to host 376 cruise ships in 2025-2026 season

St Vincent and the Grenadines will welcome 376 cruise ships during the 2025-2026 season, confirming its place as one of the Caribbean’s top cruise destinations.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to welcome 376 ships during the 2025-2026 cruise season. This is one less from last year’s total of 377 visits, but still higher than 2023-2024’s 374 cruise visits. These numbers show that the island is still one of the leading cruise destinations in the Caribbean.

The capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines will receive 89 cruise ships this season. Meanwhile, the island’s main port in Beguia, Port Elizabeth, is expected to have 119 cruise calls this year. Other Grenadian islands will also remain very active. Union Island will welcome 33 cruise ships, Mayreau will have 63, the Tobago Cays will host 54, and Canouan will welcome 20 cruise calls.



Early Cruise Schedule