St Vincent and the Grenadines to host 376 cruise ships in 2025-2026 season

St Vincent and the Grenadines will welcome 376 cruise ships during the 2025-2026 season, confirming its place as one of the Caribbean’s top cruise destinations.

Written by Kofi Nelson

St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to welcome 376 ships during the 2025-2026 cruise season. This is one less from last year’s total of 377 visits, but still higher than 2023-2024’s 374 cruise visits. These numbers show that the island is still one of the leading cruise destinations in the Caribbean.

The capital of St Vincent and the Grenadines will receive 89 cruise ships this season. Meanwhile, the island’s main port in Beguia, Port Elizabeth, is expected to have 119 cruise calls this year. Other Grenadian islands will also remain very active. Union Island will welcome 33 cruise ships, Mayreau will have 63, the Tobago Cays will host 54, and Canouan will welcome 20 cruise calls.

Early Cruise Schedule

  • October 29, 2025 - M.V. Amera - 834 guests

  • November 2, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers

  • November 12, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers

  • November 14, 2025 - Aurora - 1,874  passengers

  • November 16, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers

  • November 20, 2025 - Britannia - 3,648 passengers

  • November 21, 2025 - Crystal Serenity - 740 passengers

  • November 22, 2025 - Marella Explorer - 1,924 passengers

  • November 28, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers

  • November 30, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers

  • December 4, 2025 - MS Seaword - 750 guests

  • December 6, 2025 - Marella Explorer - 1,924 guests

  • December 8, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa - 4,888 passengers

  • December 10, 2025 - Royal Clipper - 227 passengers

  • December 12, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers

  • December 13, 2025 - Explora II- 920 passengers

  • December 14, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers

  • December 18, 2025 - Britannia - 3,648 passengers

  • December 20, 2025 - Explora I- 920 passengers

  • December 23, 2025 - Costa Pacifica - 3,008 passengers

  • December 24, 2025 - Royal Clipper - 227 passengers

  • December 25, 2025 - MSC Virtuosa - 4,888 passengers

  • December 26, 2025 - AIDAperla - 3,286 passengers

  • December 28, 2025 - Mein Schiff 2 - 2,894 passengers

  • December 29, 2025 - Oceania Allura - 1,200 passengers; Silver Shadow - 388 passengers

  • December 30, 2025 - Coral Princess - 2,000 passengers

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

