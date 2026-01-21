2026-01-21 15:57:33
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Seven critically injured as minivan overturns in St Vincent

The vehicle reportedly experienced mechanical problems, causing the driver to lose control before it struck a utility pole and overturned.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: A red Toyota minivan overturned in South Union, Saint Vincent, on Monday morning after experiencing mechanical problems and colliding with a utility pole, leaving several people critically injured.

According to the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the incident took place around 7:50 am, on Monday, when a red coloured Toyota minivan was travelling along the South Union Public Road.

Suddenly while travelling, the van occupied by several passengers faced some mechanical difficulty, following which the driver of the van tried to control it. But despite his actions or efforts to control, the van lost control and sped off which later collided with a utility pole and overturned.

As a result many people who were in the van at the time of the incident got injured and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Upon reaching the hospital, the staff checked and treated many injured victims while admitting seven individuals who are in critical condition.

Since then the officers of  the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to know the mechanical cause of the van which lost control and collided.

The officers are also urging the people especially motorists and drivers to exercise caution while travelling to avoid any unexpected cause or circumstances and also told them to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and do not lack any mechanical difficulties.

Authorities stated that “road safety is necessary and performing safety practices can keep you alive, every individual who has a car, bike or anything please drive slowly and  safely.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

CDF signs US$1 million contribution agreement with India

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Uncategorised

SKN Labour Party challenges 2020 Election result in High Court

2026-01-21 10:18:43

An old photograph of Late Kurt Matthew
Uncategorised

Kurt Matthew Death: Car driver held after three years for unsafe driving

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Uncategorised

Two patient care tents from Samaritan's Purse arrives in Bahamas

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Trinidad and Tobago: Gary Griffith says govt afraid of him joining politics
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Gary Griffith says govt afraid of him joining politi...

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Atlantis Bahamas rescues 5 dolphins abondoned at tourist spot closed during COVID (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Atlantis Bahamas rescues 5 dolphins abandoned at tourist spot closed duri...

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Jamaica

Jamaica: Govt allocates $1B to restore housing sector devastated by Beryl

2026-01-21 10:18:43

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: 10-month-old baby girl crawls to death in tragic pool drowning...

2026-01-21 10:18:43