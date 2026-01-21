Seven critically injured as minivan overturns in St Vincent

The vehicle reportedly experienced mechanical problems, causing the driver to lose control before it struck a utility pole and overturned.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: A red Toyota minivan overturned in South Union, Saint Vincent, on Monday morning after experiencing mechanical problems and colliding with a utility pole, leaving several people critically injured.

According to the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the incident took place around 7:50 am, on Monday, when a red coloured Toyota minivan was travelling along the South Union Public Road.

Suddenly while travelling, the van occupied by several passengers faced some mechanical difficulty, following which the driver of the van tried to control it. But despite his actions or efforts to control, the van lost control and sped off which later collided with a utility pole and overturned.

As a result many people who were in the van at the time of the incident got injured and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Upon reaching the hospital, the staff checked and treated many injured victims while admitting seven individuals who are in critical condition.

Since then the officers of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to know the mechanical cause of the van which lost control and collided.

The officers are also urging the people especially motorists and drivers to exercise caution while travelling to avoid any unexpected cause or circumstances and also told them to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and do not lack any mechanical difficulties.

Authorities stated that “road safety is necessary and performing safety practices can keep you alive, every individual who has a car, bike or anything please drive slowly and safely.”