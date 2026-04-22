60-year-old pastor found dead with throat slit in St Vincent

Reports say the pastor was discovered unresponsive in her yard with visible injuries, leading residents to call the police, who arrived at the scene and have since begun an investigation.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A female pastor was found dead at her home in Diamond, St Vincent on Tuesday afternoon with her throat slit. The deceased pastor has been identified as 60 year old Roseclair Williams.

According to reports, the pastor was discovered motionless in her yard with visible injuries to her body which prompted residents to alert the police. Officers responded to the scene and have since launched an investigation into the incident.

A District Medical Officer was also called on the scene and he pronounced her dead. Authorities confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, it is being alleged by the community members that prior to the incident, a man had been acting in a manner which they considered unusual and also threatening. Some neighbours claim that they were confronted by the same individual earlier on Tuesday.

Police have since arrested the suspect and he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Community members also reported that they heard the woman crying out for help after which a man was reportedly seen running from the yard. Not only this but residents reported that a man behaving in a similar way had entered Randy’s Supermarket earlier and took a Guinness from a cooler without even paying for it.

The incident has shocked the entire country as people are calling the victim as ‘innocent’ with one local taking to Facebook and saying, “I met her at their church. In diamonds a powerful worship leader my sister can describe the kind of person she was. She said you couldn’t ask for a sweeter person. Condolences to the entire family and the church family.”

This incident comes just weeks after another violent episode in the same community. On Good Friday, April 3, a pastor, identified only by the surname Browne, was shot in the foot by an intruder after responding to knocking at his door during early morning prayers. He was treated at hospital and later discharged.