Saint Lucia's team earns Silver at Taste of the Caribbean, receives warm welcome after returning home

The event was held from November 18 to 20 at Florida International University’s Kovens Center located in Miami.

Saint Lucia: The National Culinary Team of Saint Lucia was warmly welcomed on November 22, 2024 at the Hewanorra International Airport following their impressive performance in Taste of the Caribbean 2024.

The event which is recognised as the premier culinary competition of the Caribbean as well as a food and beverage educational exchange and cultural showcase took place alongside the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual conference namely CHIEF - Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum.

The culinary event was held from November 18 to 20 at Florida International University’s Kovens Center located in Miami.

The team gave an impressive performance and secured a silver medal in the Caribbean National Team Category.

Notably, the individual accomplishments of the team are as follows:

• Gold Medal and Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year - Emmany Hippolyte (Jade Mountain)

• Silver Medal in Senior Chef category - Chef Neville Joseph (Anse Chastanet)

• Silver Medal in Junior Chef category - Kayla Joseph (SALCC)

• Bronze Medal in Bartending category - Bartender Ninus Charlouis (Ladera Resort)

• Spirit of the Competition- Team Manager Fabian Vigee (Body Holiday)

Also, Neville Joseph received a Damascus Cleaver from Certified Angus Beef and he got into the Culinary Center at Certified Angus Beef Headquarters in Ohio.

As the team arrived at the airport, they received a warm welcome from the tourism officials of Saint Lucia and each member was given a special package to recognise their contributions.

Saint Lucia culinary team receives warm welcome after coming home Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire, also expressed his congratulations to the team and said, “Congratulations to Team Saint Lucia on winning numerous awards at the 2024 Taste of the Caribbean Competition, including Silver in the Caribbean National Team category.”

Several other officials also took to Facebook to congratulate the team for securing wonderful achievements at the international platform. Executive Director of Karolin Troubetzkoy noted, “Superproud of our culinary resort team members Emmany Hippolyte and Neville Joseph who won gold and silver medals respectively at the TASTE competition.”

Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School officials noted, “The Administration, Staff and students of SCSS congratulate Ninus Charlouis, graduate of the class of 2000 for capturing an international Bronze medal in Bartending at the Taste of the Caribbean Competition in Miami for 2024.”