Saint Lucia’s Jazz en Vierge returns April 26 with ‘Experience Micoud’ initiative

Saint Lucia: The highly anticipated Jazz en Vierge is all set to return on April 26, 2026 with a broader cultural focus as the organisers this year have introduced new elements which are aimed at deepening community engagement in Micoud. According to the officials, the festival this year is more than just music and it is expected to welcome thousands of visitors this year.

The event is set to put culture, community and local enterprise at the forefront as it has already launched ‘Experience Micoud’ Legacy Project and a vibrant ‘Made in Micoud’ artisan showcase.

Set against the breathtaking cliffs of Pointe Vierge, the event continues to evolve into a celebration of identity, creativity and opportunity where every purchase, performance and story connects back to Micoud.

Talking about the upcoming musical event, the Chair of Jazz en Vierge committee, Louise Frederick, said that the organisers are placing deliberate focus on showcasing community creativity through the ‘Made in Micoud’ corner. This space will reportedly feature locally produced jewellery, skincare items, home crafts and clothing, all of which will include pieces designed by a student of the Micoud Secondary School.

Frederick further explained that this initiative is aimed at shifting how patrons experience the event and encourages them to connect more meaningfully with the community. She highlighted that the organisers want visitors to go beyond entertainment and also support local vendors by buying a little piece of Micoud.

He described the Legacy Project as a key addition of the project this year and noted that it has been developed in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Community Tourism Agency. The project will introduce interpretive signage across Micoud which have been designed in a way that it will highlight the history and cultural importance of various landmarks.

Dahlia Guard, Chief Executive Officer, described the initiative as a significant step in boosting community identity and noted that it empowers residents to tell their own stories while also fostering pride in their surroundings.

Additionally, Parliamentary Representative for Micoud North Jeremiah Norbert highlighted the tangible economic impact of the event and emphasised that its benefits are felt directly within the community. He stressed on the fact that vendors, suppliers and service providers involved in this event are from Micoud only which will create opportunities for entrepreneurship and employment.

Norbert further noted that Pointe Vierge is a defining feature of the event and described it as one of the most scenic venues on the island as well as a natural asset which continues to elevate the overall appeal of the festival.