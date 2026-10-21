2026-10-21 15:14:23
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Saint Lucia welcomes Queen Elizabeth Cruise Ship as 2026-2027 season begins

Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire has urged Saint Lucians to welcome visitors with the warmth the island is known for, as the new cruise season brings fresh opportunities for tourism and local businesses.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia’s 2026-2027 season officially opened with the inaugural visit of the luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture to Rodney Bay on October 12, 2026.

The ship’s arrival at Rodney Bay Marina marked the official start of the season.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire welcomed the new season in a Facebook post, noting that October brings new opportunities, new faces and new beginnings.

“We're looking forward to this new season, full of new opportunities, new faces, and new beginnings,” he wrote.

He then urged the Saint Lucians to welcome the visitors with open arms and warmth, for which the nation is known for.

The island’s October cruise schedule lists a total of three calls for the month. Cunard's Queen Elizabeth reportedly called at the Castries on October 20, 2026, berthing at the Pointe Seraphine 1. The vessel has a capacity of carrying a total of 2,547 guests.

Last call for the month will be the smaller expedition ship Le Bellot, which is expected at Rodney Bay on October 28, anchoring offshore, having a capacity of 184 passengers.

DATE

VESSEL

PORT

October 12, 2026

Seabourn Venture (Inaugural Visit)

Rodney Bay

October 20, 2026

Queen Elizabeth

Castries

October 28, 2026

Le Bellot

Rodney Bay

In the year 2025, the Saint Lucia Cruise Port reported a total of 119,542 passengers and 56 vessels from October 1 to November 30, 2025, including seven inaugural calls.

Cruise tourism has been a major source of income for taxi drivers, tour guides, vendors, artisans and other small operators throughout the island.

Furthermore, the Saint Lucia Cruise Port has been building a new boardwalk and upgraded vendors’ arcade at the Port Castries.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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