Saint Lucia: 35-year-old mother of two fatally shot in Bexon, found inside car 

Saint Lucia: A young woman lost her life after a shooting incident which took place on November 12 in Bexon, Saint Lucia. According to the Saint Lucia Royal Police Force, emergency personnel responded at around 8:17 pm to a ‘gunshot wounding’.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers reported that the victim, identified as 35-year-old Finola McLauren, was found in the driver’s seat of a car with medical officers confirming that she had negative vital signs.

The officials further explained that while lifesaving interventions were performed and she was rushed to a medical facility for advanced medical care, she succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, police confirmed her identity and found that she is a mother of two and leaves behind a grieving family including her son and daughter. Two of her sisters also talked with the police and expressed their shock over the tragic incident.

One of them, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she can’t tell anything much as she got to know that her sister was murdered and it is just a sad moment for her family. She further described her sister as a ‘jovial, outgoing and sweet’ person who was always there for everyone.

The other sister added that the commentary online has made the situation worse and explained that she went to Facebook only to find her picture having several disgusting comments. She added, “Lucians are very disgusting. How would they say it’s because of politics that happened to her? What politics have to do with that?”

The victim’s friends and family members are in utter shock and are asking the government for strict measures to curb the increasing gun violence across Saint Lucia. “Look like it's the ministers that causing crime nonsense. People engage in all sorts of things and pm and ministers are being blamed for it that's not right,” said one community member online.