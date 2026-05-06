Saint Lucia: 34-year-old woman found dead hanging from tree in Vieux Fort

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Division found an unidentified woman’s highly decomposed body hanging from a tree after responding to a report around 3:00 pm.

Saint Lucia: The decomposing body of a 34-year-old woman, identified as Talia Norma Hippolyte, was discovered hanging from a tree on Monday, May 4, in Pomme, Augier, Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to a report at approximately 3:00 p.m. and discovered the woman’s body hanging from the tree. Due to the advanced state of decomposition and the strong odour authorities said that they were initially unable to identify the deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Friday, May 8 at St. Jude Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have not yet released further details surrounding the incident.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police said that their investigation into this matter is ongoing including efforts to determine whether any foul play was involved. Community members also claimed that Hippolyte had previously experienced psychological challenges although it remains unclear whether this was connected to her death.

The incident has also sparked online discussions about the need for a stronger mental health care system in Saint Lucia. Several individuals have called for increased awareness, early intervention, and improved access to mental health support services for emotionally distressed persons.

One social media user stated, “It is easy for people to talk about mental health issues they don’t personally experience, but what they may not know is the struggle that brought us to that point. If we are truly going to care, we must be honest about the issue as a whole, not just the label given to it.”

Meanwhile, several people criticized the circulation of graphic and videos related to the incident on social media and are urging others not to share such content out of respect for the deceased and sensitivity toward the victim’s family.

A resident commented, “People no longer care. Now phones are more important than human beings. Young ladies pray and pray for your families,” while another stated, “Rest well Talia, your journey has been long and difficult. Rest well."