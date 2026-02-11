St Kitts welcomes three scheduled and one unscheduled cruise ship on Tuesday

On Tuesday, St Kitts hosted a bustling day with the arrival of three scheduled and one unscheduled cruise ship, boosting tourism and the local economy.

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation welcomed an unscheduled cruise ship on Tuesday, February 10, highlighting St Kitts capability of accommodating a variety of vessels and its well-equipped tourism infrastructure.

Jewel of the Seas, which is operated by Royal Caribbean International, made an unplanned stop at Port Zante in Basseterre instead of St Croix in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) on Tuesday. Its arrival brought the total count of ships docking in St Kitts to four.

The ship carried 2,361 passengers, who spent an entire day on the island. Some visited the capital city of St Kitts, Basseterre, to experience its culture and traditions, while others visited historic sites like the Brimstone Hill Fortress and Fairview Great House & Botanical Gardens.

Visitors also tried adventurous activities such as snorkeling with sea turtles in the Caribbean Sea, sailing to Nevis, and visiting serene beaches such as Cockleshell Bay, South Friars Bay, and Turtle Beach.

Other ships that arrived in St Kitts the same day were - AIDAblu, Viking Sea and Ocean Nautica. The first vessel to arrive was AIDAblu, which departed from St Maarten with 2,298 passengers, as it later sailed to Guadeloupe. It was followed by the Viking Sea from St Thomas with 906 passengers and later visited Saint Lucia.

The last to arrive was Oceania Nautica, which made her debut call at Port Zante after leaving Tortola with 609 passengers. She was greeted by SCASPA’s Chief Executive Officer Adeola Moore; Chief Operations Officer Calvin Duggins; members of the St Kitts Tourism Authority; and the ship’s agent Delisle Walwyn & Co.

The arrival of four cruise ships on Tuesday brought the total passenger count to 18,425 in a span of three days. From February 8 to February 10, 2026, ten ships arrived at Port Zante in St Kitts.