St Kitts and Nevis opens new CIU headquarters, strengthening its CBI Programme for global excellence

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has officially announced the opening of the Citizenship by Investment Unit’s new headquarters. Established on Monday, the development marks a major step in the efforts of the government to boost and modernise the Federation’s most important economic programme.

The Prime Minister addressed the opening ceremony and underscored the important role of the CIU in sustaining the financial stability of the country and also reiterated the commitment of the government to its transformation.

He said that if this is such a large business, it must be treated with that level of significance and added that one cannot be asking people to perform at such high levels and not have the right environment for them. PM Drew said that this is why this was chosen through an open and transparent mechanism to make sure that this becomes an environment where global business can be conducted.

Notably, the new CIU office is located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development, and it is designed to reflect the evolving role of the unit as an internationally respected entity. During his address, the Prime Minister made it clear that the development of this world class facility was not just about its aesthetics but also creating an environment which promotes excellence.

According to Dr Drew safeguarding CIU is really safeguarding the Federation, especially at this point in the present economic and financial history. He also acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the CIU leadership and its staff in navigating significant reforms and upholding the international reputation of the country.

He credited the strategic decisions which have been made over the last few months for stabilising the program and ensuring the continued success. PM Drew highlighted the decisive measures taken to reinforce good governance, customer service and risk and compliance at the CIU. He noted that these steps have been important in maintaining confidence among international stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

The Prime Minister explained that the visa access to global partners was under serious threat and immediate action had to be taken in order to preserve that while balancing the overall business of the CIU and added that the unit was able to convince them that the team is serious.

He further highlighted the focus of the government on equipping CIU staff with the latest training and technology in order to improve efficiency as well as service delivery.