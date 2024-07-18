St. Kitts and Nevis invites names for Financial Education and Savings Programme

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced ‘Name the Programme Competition’ which seeks to foster financial literacy and economic empowerment among the nation’s youth.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced ‘Name the Programme Competition’ inviting the citizens and residents to find the perfect name for the Financial Education and Savings Programme.

Such an initiative seeks to foster financial literacy and economic empowerment among the nation’s youth.

“Join the Movement to shape our Financial Future,” mentioned the authorities.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is launching a new Financial Education and Savings Programme which is designed for the 5 to 18 years old citizens. Such a programme will combine financial education delivered through school and other institutions, with a savings account and shares in key local companies.

Through such an initiative, the goal of the authorities is to enhance financial literacy and promote healthy savings habits among the youth. This would empower them to build long-term wealth and participate actively in the nation’s economic growth.

Considerably, certain of the rules have been announced for the competition. The Competition Guidelines are as follows-

Open to all the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis .

. Entries should be concise and reflect the essence of the Programme’s objectives.

The ones participating should submit their proposed name for the programme along with the name, address, and contact number

Late entries will not be acknowledged or considered.

Significantly, the form has been released by the authorities so the interested ones can submit their entries easily and simply. They can submit the entries via https:/forms.office.com/r/8ESiHbF3Q

The deadline to submit the names is till midnight Sunday (July 28, 2024). The winner will be announced on or before August 11, 2024 and will be awarded with the cash prize of $1000 EC.

“Submit your entry today and help us name the programme that will shape our financial future!” mentioned the authorities.