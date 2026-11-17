Marella Explorer 2 and MSC Poesia bring more than 3,950 passengers to St. Kitts
Visitors explored Basseterre, toured historic landmarks and visited beaches, while local businesses benefited from spending by cruise passengers and crew.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: The Marella Explorer 2 and MSC Poesia brought a combined total of over 3,950 passengers to Port Zante in St. Kitts on November 16, 2026.
The Marella Explorer 2 arrived with 1,719 passengers, who had been on a 14-night one-way trip from Spain. The ship had stopped in Morocco and Antigua before arriving. It departed later that afternoon heading towards Dominica and St. Lucia, ahead of its final stop in Barbados.
The MSC Poesia arrived from St. Thomas with 2,235 passengers on a 21-night round-trip from Miami.
After leaving St. Kitts in the late afternoon, it is due to call at St. Maarten, Antigua, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Belize City before returning to Miami.
Most guests and crew made use of the port to go ashore which resulted in an increase in business for taxi drivers, tour companies, traders, restaurants and more.
“Most of the 3,950 cruise passengers and scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy,” officials noted.
Guests visited local shops in Port Zante to buy handmade crafts, souvenirs, perfumes and jewellery. Others used taxis to take part in organised or self guided tours around the island. Some decided to take the scenic railway.
Some popular places to visit included Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik and Black Rocks. Many of the guests also took some time to relax at the beautiful beaches.
Many walked around Basseterre, visiting the Berkeley Memorial (Circus), St George’s Anglican Church, Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, War Memorial and Palms Court.
Others visited Mount Liamuiga, went on walking trails, snorkeled and sailed to Nevis. Some played golf or visited casinos. Many enjoyed visiting local bars and restaurants.
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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