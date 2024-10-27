Evin Lewis’ century wins last ODI match for West Indies tour of Sri Lanka

The toss was won West Indies who decided to bowl first, and Sri Lanka set the target of 157 runs by making 156 runs with the loss of 3 wickets and the implementation of 23 overs due to the DLS method.

Caribbean: Evin Lewis’ powerful knock of century has won the third ODI match of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka on Saturday night. With the effective support of Sherfane Rutherford who made half-century, Lewis managed to clinch the victory from the hands of Sri Lanka seamlessly at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

However, the series was won by Sri Lanka at their home ground, the audience lauded the performance of the batsmen of West Indies for their exceptional performance in the last match. The toss was won West Indies who decided to bowl first, and Sri Lanka set the target of 157 runs by making 156 runs with the loss of 3 wickets and the implementation of 23 overs due to the DLS method.

West Indies won the match by eight wickets as they made 196 runs as the DLS method was applied and the team was asked to make 195 runs with two wickets down. Evin Lewis made 102 runs off 61 deliveries and expressed delight in contributing towards the team in the last match of the series against Sri Lanka.

However, Sri Lanka bowled decently and got early two wickets of West Indies, putting presure on them. The bowlers including Asitha Fenando who took one wicket in his four over spell with 39 runs, and Dilshan Madushanka who took one wicket in his five over spell with 50 runs did not remain effective for Sri Lanka.

But a fine chase was also recorded by West Indies with the comeback of two great batsmen including Lewis and Rutherford as they showcased classic partnership on the field of the cricket. Rutherford came out with all guns blazing and played a quite efficient cameo during his inning by making 50 runs off 26 deliveries. Shai Hope made 22 runs off 27 deliveries and supported his team in the last innings.

The player of match was given to Evin Lewis for strong knock as he made his third century against Sri Lank and the fifth century in the overall ODI journey. On the other hand, the player of the series was given to Charith Asalanka from Sri Lanka for contributing great with the batting throughout the series.

The bowlers from West Indies remained quite effective as Roston Chase took one wicket in his four over spell with only 20 runs and Sherfane Rutherford also contributed towards bowling by taking one wicket in his two over spell and 27 runs.