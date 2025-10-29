Konris Maynard welcomes new SIDS platform launched at ISA Assembly in India 

Minister Maynard called the platform an 'exciting' opportunity, highlighting how pooled procurement will allow SIDS to leverage size and scale that individual small economies can't typically access.

India: St Kitts and Nevis has welcomed the launch of a new Small Island Developing States: SIDS Platform announced at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly earlier today in New Delhi, India. Making the announcement, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Energy, Konris Maynard, described it as a major step forward in collective buying power and access to global developers.

“I want to take this opportunity to say how delighted we are to be a part of SIDS platform here that has been announced and initiated at the Isa Assembly,” he said.

While calling it an ‘exciting’ opportunity, Minister Maynard explained that the platform will allow SIDS to work together through pooled procurement and will give them the benefit of size and scale that individual small economies usually cannot leverage on their own.

He explained that many small states often face higher costs and limited supplier options because of their market size, but through this joint mechanism they will now be able to access developers from across the globe on more competitive terms.

“This platform gives us the opportunity to maximise scale by allowing many SIDS to participate together,” Minister Maynard said. “It creates access to materials and equipment at levels we would not be able to achieve if we were going alone.”

The Minister said that St Kitts and Nevis is pleased to be part of this initiative and looks forward to its implementation and noted that the platform is expected to drive down the overall unit cost of producing solar power, improve access and support national development plans across the region.

He added that the joint approach will help drive wider economic resilience for small island states as they collaborate to secure essential infrastructure more efficiently and affordably.

Notably, the International Solar Alliance 2025 is ongoing in New Delhi, India from October 27 to 30, 2025 and Minister Konris Maynard is endorsing resilience during his engagements and addresses at the global event.