Konris Maynard meets ISA President Pralhad Joshi in India, discusses renewable energy cooperation 

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard, met with India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy and ISA President Pralhad Joshi during his visit to New Delhi for the International Solar Alliance Assembly 2025.

The meeting which took place earlier today focused on boosting cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and India in renewable energy procurement, solar technology deployment and capacity building through ISA support.

Minister Joshi also offered India’s full backing to the Federation as it advances its national energy transition agenda.

Both the ministers also discussed India’s growing role in financing small island solar projects and how ISA platforms can accelerate delivery timelines for equipment supply and technical expertise. Maynard further shared insights on St Kitts and Nevis’ plans to scale solar energy for public infrastructure including hospitals and emergency response facilities.

Minister Joshi also enquired Minister Maynard’s experience visiting India and highlighted the cultural bridge between the West Indies and India through cricket and shared Commonwealth heritage.

Moreover, as a gesture of partnership, ISA President presented Minister Konris Maynard with a solar powered watch which symbolised clean energy innovation.

The meeting also focused on expanding collaborations between the two countries. The St Kitts and Nevis leader highlighted that the federation is moving towards a more integrated renewable energy framework in which clean power can support critical institutions such as hospitals, shelters and emergency response facilities.

With an aim of promoting renewable energy, Konris Maynard reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a large-scale renewable energy project. He explained that this is part of the island’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.

The Minister also stressed that these meetings at the ISA Assembly will assist the St Kitts and Nevis government’s strategy to advance solar development at scale while pushing St Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda forward as they are building solar.

Notably, Minister Maynard is on an official visit to India to attend the 8th annual International Solar Alliance event being held in New Delhi from October 27 to 30, 2025.