Creative Power Arts Convention set to take place in St Kitts and Nevis

Creative Power Arts Convention is all set to take place in St Kitts and Nevis to revitalize and strengthen the local artists and creative people. The announcement was made by Samal Duggins- Minister of Creative Economy during the parliamentary session on Friday.

The Minister highlighted that the creative arts fund was launched earlier this year, has assisted over 50 creatives. He added that the development has been done considering several of the aspects under the craft personnel.

Considerably, the actions under this included improving the skill set, buying studio equipment for the musicians, photographers, and videographers for buying equipment. The agencies are even trying to put on events for training and development, providing significant support to more than 50 creatives in just a year.

Minister Duggins further emphasized the ministry’s commitment to revitalize and strengthen the creative sector. On this, he added that the ministry is working for the success and expansion of the initiatives into 2025.

He then shed light on the upcoming Creative Power Arts Convention, expressing his excitement for the project. He said it would bring top taken from various industries across the Caribbean to the islands.

It has been stated that there will be 28 facilitators who will be providing training to the creatives. And the facilitators will cover a range of fields that includes- dance, event promotion, touring, modelling and fashion design.

Notably, the Creative Power Arts Convention will take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort from August 31 to September 7, 2024.

During the National Assembly, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis asserted that over the past two years, the authorities have created an environment that supports the positive development of the nation’s youth in various areas that include sports, education, farming, and entrepreneurship.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is dedicatedly working on promoting the local sustainable culture for the growth of their local economy. Each of the step being taken by the authority state of their active participation in raising the awareness of the local culture among the people.

Recently, Diani Jimesha Prince- Drew- Wife of the Prime Minister as well got spotted celebrating local fashion of the country. She was seen wearing stunning creatin by Mrs. Judith Rawlins- Paul of Brown Sugar.

She on this as well expressed her joy in showcasing, supporting and celebrating the beauty, talent and creativity that exists in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Department of Creative Economy officially was launched last year on July 28, 2023 with an aim of providing locals with the opportunities to showcase and market their talents withing the local, regional and international creative economy.

With its announcement, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis highlighted it as a thriving economic driver which by its name only states of the projection of the contributions it can make to the economic growth of the country.

The department facilitated creative entrepreneurs and cultural practitioners by providing grants so they could reveal their participation in local and overseas events, workshops and seminars.