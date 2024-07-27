Mini Tornado impact shops, other structures in Jamaica

The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl is resulting in small tornadoes impacting the affected islands. On Thursday, Hanover in Jamaica was struck with a mini tornado, causing destruction to several shops.

Jamaica: The aftermath of Hurricane Beryl is resulting in small tornadoes impacting the affected islands. On Thursday, Hanover in Jamaica was struck with a mini tornado, causing destruction to several shops.

As per reports, during Hurricane Beryl, Hanoverians had narrowly escaped the fury only to be hit by small tornadoes.

Reportedly, the tornado originated from the area of the renowned Lucea Harbour, making its way onto land within the Lucea Fisherman Village along Church Street just after 2:00 pm on Thursday.

The tornado resulted in massive destruction as the roofs of several of the shops were torn off. However, the vehicles in the area remained relatively untouched.

The mini tornado comes as Jamaica is still grappling with the damages left behind by Hurricane Beryl just weeks ago, leaving people in chaos. Major outcry is among the public, calling on international partners to take stronger steps to act against climate change.

As per reports, Hurricane impacted the overall sectors from agriculture to infrastructure, it witnessed massive destruction. It also resulted in road damage of a whopping $10.2B, with the National Works Agency stating that 95% of the blocked roads in the country have affected the services to the people of the country.

Also, the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness said that the blocked roads have caused limited access to certain services, which even includes the way to the hospitals. The cost to repair the hospital road alone is estimated at $1.8 million.

Such conditions state how hardly climatic issues impact the Caribbean region. Even, this impacted the day to day lives of the individuals as the outages of electricity, water, and telecommunication services impact the lives of the residents to great extent.

People also expressed their reactions on social media following the mini tornado. A user named Kingster Noel Henry said, “Cumulonimbus clouds otherwise called Thunder storm clouds are the main culprit in these events. Their energy comes from the massive heat temperature we are having and this is just starting based on climate change. June to November,”.

Another user believed that the continuous destruction by natural disasters is Jesus’ way of telling that he is coming, “Jesus is coming soon so we will have a lot more natural disasters. We have to set our house in order."

Another user named Andrew Downer questioned the legitimacy of the disasters saying that he wonders if these are natural or somebody is trying to mess with something.

“What’s next, Tidal Wave,Tsunami??? Sometimes I wonder if these things are natural or somebody is messing with something,” said the user.

A user named Andrea Jackson Forbes said it was not a tornado, “Says who? What qualifies that occurrence as a tornado? Did the international weather service declare it as a tornado? Come with some verified evidence and I will believe it was a tornado. In the meantime, I sympathize with the people who have lost parts of their homes."