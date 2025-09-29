Jamaica’s Yolondo Salmon Thomas opens flagship cosmetic store at Mall of Georgia 

Jamaica: Beauty mogul from Jamaica, Yolondo Salmon Thomas, has taken her brand Playing in Makeup by Yolondo (PIMBY) to new heights with the opening of a 10,000 square foot flagship store in the Mall of Georgia, the state’s largest shopping mall. This store comes after she spent years establishing a multimillion-dollar cosmetics business with customers in more than 150 nations.

The launch of the makeup brand on September 27, 2025, marked a powerful moment of Jamaican entrepreneurship influencing the global beauty scene.

One of Thomas’ friends who attended the launch event took to Facebook to share glimpses and appreciate her for her new store. Lisa Carter said, “I had an absolutely amazing time at PIMBY’s grand opening. I got to meet some of my PIMBY family in person and they are sooo sweet. The turn out was amazing, to see the love and support from everyone was amazing. Yolondo Salmon-Thomas you are so sweet and truly blessed.”

Another local of Jamaica Connie Campbell also took to Facebook to congratulate her and said, “I be watching her do her make up videos over on #Tiktok sometimes she barely had a lot of live views, but she stayed consistent #Congratulations @Queen you deserve it Yolondo Salmon you did that.”

While talking about her new store, Yolondo said that these are exciting times, it has been a challenging couple of days dealing with the logistics as well as unpacking, but this is a major move for the company. She said that this store will be crucial to the success of PIMBY’s customer experience.

According to her, without a physical space, customers cannot touch, smell, feel or see what they are buying, and they won’t find that perfect foundation match online.

Apart from this store, the company had already opened a store in May Pen, Clarendon with Yolondo Thomas aiming to open more stores in near future.