Fantan Mojah died at the University Hospital of the West Indies after battling heart-related health complications for nearly two years, his management team confirmed on Tuesday.

Jamaica: One of the greatest names in reggae music, Fantan Mojah, passed away on Tuesday, at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston. The 49-year-old singer was battling heart-related health problems for nearly two years.

His death was confirmed by former manager Ray Stephen and booking agent Vertex, who said that the artist’s health declined after his return to Jamaica from a trip to the United States.

According to his management team, Mojah was in good health while traveling and working overseas. He started experiencing serious breathing issues after his return home. His condition quickly deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital. Doctors tried to stabilise his condition, but he died on Tuesday evening.

Fantan Mojah was battling health issues since July 2024, as he fell seriously ill as a guest on tour in Martinique. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered chest pain and difficulty breathing. It turned out that his heart function was under 15 percent of what it should be.

The reggae star put up a determined fight. He once again started performing in 2025 at various concerts in Europe. Mojah was also set to perform at this year’s Reggae Jam Festival in Germany until he passed away.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fantan Mojah. Over the years, he graced the Summerjam stage several times, sharing his powerful voice, conscious lyrics and unforgettable energy with our audience. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched through his music, shared their authorities on its official Instagram page.

He was born on August 5, 1976, in White Hill of St Elizabeth. He started out in the music scene as Mad Killer, which he later changed to Fanton Mojah after he adopted Rastafarianism.

In 2005, he released his first album “Hail the King” which made him an international sensation. Mojah worked with many producers and performed in the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and North America.

His fans took to social media to share in their grief over the artist’s passing. One of his fans said, “RIP Owen Lennox forever I will play your music,” as another person stated, “How sad an hard it is fi know seh greats like him lef wi, fi heaven call dem warriors to its celestial army.”

Fantan Mojah left his family, friends, and a global community of fans. His legacy in music and his message will be an inspiration to reggae fans which will stand the test of time.