Jamaica wins 25 medals on second day of NACAC Championships in Mexico

Jamaica’s athletes produced another dominant performance in Tlaxcala, winning 25 medals, including 14 gold, with several championship records and personal bests on the second day of competition.

Jamaica: The athletics team secured a total of 25 medals, including 14 gold, on the second day of the NACAC Under-18 and Under-20 Track and Field Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The first medal was won in the Under-18 girls’ 400m final, where Shameika McLean claimed gold as she crossed the finish line in 52.37 seconds. Teammate Danielle Dixon won bronze in 53.22, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Eden Chee-Wah took silver in 52.48.

In the Boys’ Under-18 400m, Jason Pitter broke the championship record after he won in 45.98 seconds. Teammate Jordan Rehudel got the bronze in 47.12 and Zachary Wall of Barbados took silver in 46.34.

Jasauna Dennis added another gold in the Men's Under-23 400m. Earlier in the tournament, Oneika Brissett got bronze in the Women's Under-23 event with a time of 52.73. The team also dominated the hurdle events, winning 6 out of the 8 available titles.

Fifteen-year-old Tashana Godfrey won the gold in Under 18 Girls’ 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.30. Brandon Bennett took bronze in 13.96 seconds in the Boys’ Under-18 110m hurdles, while The Bahamas’ Jahcarrio Wilson made a new championship record of 1.94.

More gold medals went to Alexis James, who ran the Women's Under-23 100m hurdles in 13.08 and Shaquane Gordon, who captured the Men’s Under-23 title in 13.54. Andre Harris added another silver in 13.73.

Three gold medals were also won in the 400m hurdles. Ruheim McIntosh won in 51.43 under the Boys’ Under-18, Kellyann Carr took the Women’s Under-23 title in 57.40, and Romario Stewart secured the gold in the Men’s Under-23 final in 50.1. Antonio Forbes won the bronze in 50.43.

Relay teams also performed well. The Under-18 boys won the 4x100m relay in a championship record of 40.07. The Men’s Under-3 team followed with another gold in 39.30.

In the field events, Zavien Bernard won her second gold of the championships in the Under-18 girls’ long jump with 6.21 meters, after taking the triple jump title on the first day.

Brittanie Johnson won the gold in the Women’s Under-23 shot put with 16.51 meters, while Kimeka Smith won silver with 16.27 meters. Jamie Lee Tulloch won silver in the Girls’ Under-18 shot put with a best throw of 14.83 meters.

In the Boys' Under-18 high jump, Selethel Johnson won a gold with 2.05 meters which was the same height cleared by his teammate Nikaro who took the silver.