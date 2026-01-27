Jamaica: Deidrian Downer wins prestigious crown of Miss Global Jamaica 2026 

Kadejah Anderson, the first runner-up and Rasheda Green, the second runner-up, both gave Downer a tough competition on pageant night.

Jamaica: Twenty-six-year-old Deidrian Downer has been named Miss Global Jamaica 2026. She was crowned early Sunday morning at the Douglas Orane Auditorium at Wolmer's Boys' School by last year's representative, Keri-Ann Greenwood.

The winner was crowned with grace by the outgoing queen Keri-Ann Greenwood. As she was standing on the stage with the new and outgoing queens, a special guest was invited Miss Global 2025 Nyguyen Dinh Nhu Van from Vietnam. Notably, held last year, Jamaica’s Greenwood was the first runner-up beside Nyguyen at the global competition held in Thailand.

Deidrian Downer won over 25 other contestants in the Miss Global Jamaica pageant in what the judges as well as the organisers described as a ‘keenly’ contested event.

Following the victory, Downer said that when she heard her name it was a shock and it was a huge recognition that she is growing and is becoming the woman she wants to be. She added that this is not an overnight journey which she has been working on so hard to improve herself and she is now finally seeing it play out.

The new queen of Jamaica added that she is happy and speechless and is going through the emotions but overall, she is feeling grateful.

During one of the interview segments, Downer’s response stunned both the judges and the audience alike as she told the audience that it was very significant for her to know that she is worthy of walking into that room and being her true and authentic self.

Meanwhile, judge Sequoia Thomas shared her experience during the judgement process and said that the same girls who stood out during the pre-judging came with their A-game on the night of coronation.

The judge added that Deidrian won best in swimsuit and that is very significant on a global stage. She highlighted that the winner also did great during her questions and she was definitely a crowd favourite.

Notably, Downer is the 10th Miss Global Jamaica, but this is the very first time that the pageant will be hosting its own competition on the island nation. Earlier, the title was given to the runner-up during one of the other beauty pageants but this time it was entirely different as contestants had to compete for the prestigious title.