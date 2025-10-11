2025-10-11 19:03:05
Jamaica: 65-year-old security guard Wayne Robinson found chopped to death at his home

The 65-year-old security guard, employed at the Llandilo School for Special Education, was scheduled for his night shift on the evening of October 10.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Jamaica: Shock and grief grips the quiet community of Moreland Hill in Westmoreland on Friday as residents made a gruesome discovery of 65-year-old Wayne Robinson, who was found reportedly chopped to death at his home on Old Road.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the 65-year-old worked as a security guard at the Llandilo School for Special Education, where he was scheduled to show up for his night shift on the evening of Friday. But, his body was found inside his residence early October 10 with several chop wounds on his neck and head.

The 65-year-old was described by residents and family members as a stern, no-nonsense man, who did not deserve such a gruesome death. The police have launched an investigation into Robinson’s gruesome death, to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

This tragedy took place just days after a 15-year-old student from the same institution was struck by a vehicle on the Nonpareil main road, where the student remains in critical condition after being rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital for medical attention.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to raise concerns over the gruesome death of the 65-year-old security guard and wish their condolences, with some users writing, “What a horrible way to go. RIP.

This gruesome act was not committed by an outsider. People of this community if you know something say something. It could knock at your door next. Be vigilant and be your brother's keepers. It is very sad. My condolences to the bereaved. May his soul find peace and rest,” said another.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

