Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer killed, Jamaican husband arrested

Police discovered Metayer’s body in her home after a 911 call, and her husband was arrested and charged with murder as authorities continue to investigate the motive and the weapon used.

Jamaica: Nancy Metayer, the Vice Mayor of Coral Springs in Haiti, was allegedly shot and killed by her Jamaican husband, 40-year-old Stephen Bowen, in her residence at 800 block of Northwest 127th Avenue on Wednesday, March 1, 2026. The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to a 911 call at 10 am, by a woman who reported a possible crime in Coral Springs. Upon their arrival at the location, they saw that the victim's family members were trying to enter the couple's home.

The woman, who called the police, asked them to break the door to enter the house, but the officers refused and said that they required a reason or a warrant. The suspect's uncle responded and said, "I'm gonna give you a reason. OK, my nephew, her husband came to my house this morning and told me that he did something to her."

He said that Bowen killed his wife with a shotgun, firing three times at their home the night before as he could not handle it anymore. Police entered the house after hearing this statement.

They discovered the body of Metayer in the master bedroom. She was covered in blankets and garbage bags. The man was caught in Plantation. The investigation is still underway because the police are interrogating the suspect to learn the motive for the crime and where he got the gun.

Nancy Metayer was the first black and Haitian-American descent woman who became a member of the city commission. A vigil Friday night will be organized by the community to pay respect to the deceased.

Donna Ellington said, “Another weak man who kills a Queen,” and Joy Johnson stated, “He was jealous of her ! Point blank period. She was with her biggest hater.” Sonia Campbell wrote, “Mighty God! My condolences to the families and friends. Why????? Killing is not an option.”