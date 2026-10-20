Guyana: Missing six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran found dead, father reportedly leads police to body

Police found six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran’s body in a canal at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, on October 20, six days after he was reported missing.

Guyana: Police have found the body of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran, who went missing from Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Guyana, on October 14. The body was discovered during the early hours of Tuesday, October 20.

The father of a six-year-old, who was taken by the police in custody in connection to an allegation of harming him has provided the investigators with details regarding the child's whereabouts.

The body was reportedly discovered by the police at around 1:00 a.m. from the Sea Dam Canal at Water Street, Block D, Bath Settlement. Police informed that the body was found in a state of decomposition and was later transferred to Bailey’s Funeral Home, where the post-mortem examination will take place.

The post-mortem examination will ultimately assist the authorities to determine what led to the child’s death. As of now the concise circumstances surrounding Orlando’s death have not been identified.

Orlando was reported to have disappeared from the Wednesday morning, October 14, 2026, after his two brothers of seven and ten age, awoke and found that he was not absent from the residence.

The father of the missing child later went to the Fort Wellington Police Station to file the missing report. Based on the local information available on October 18, parental grandmother of Orlando, Dhankumarie Gowkarran, stated that she asked her son if he had caused harm to his child.

After being questioned Orlando’s father refuted harming his son and asserted that he loved his children and took care of their needs. Dhankumarie characterised her son as a hardworking sugarcane harvester who made sure that his children received quality school education.

Orlando’s grandmother also informed that the parents of the children broke apart around two years back. Police officers from the Regional Division Five carried out search operations at multiple locations in the Bath area, along with nearby backlands on October 16.

Based on local reports, officers allegedly recovered a pair of footwear during additional searches on Sunday, which officers assumed belonged to Orlando’s father.

Currently the father and other two people are taken into custody by the officers as investigators look for leads. Police are currently investigating the matter and additional details related to the case are expected to be disclosed soon.