Barbados cut fuel prices for October, but citizens mock one-cent gas reduction
Gasoline will decrease by one cent to $3.95 per litre, while diesel will drop by six cents, bringing the new retail price to $3.34 per litre.
Barbados: The cost of fuel is inching downward once again, as the government announces that effective Sunday October 5, drivers will see a significant drop in the gasoline and diesel prices.
Reportedly, gasoline will decrease by one cent, setting it to retail for $3.95 per litre while diesel will decrease by six cents setting the new retail price at $3.34 per litre.
However, there will be an expected increase in the price of kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas, as kerosene is set to go up by 21 cents which will set it to retail at the cost of $1.48 per litre.
On the other hand, the price of liquefied petroleum gas is set to be priced at $40.94 for a 22lb cylinder, $37.22 for a 20lb cylinder, $164.95 for 100lb cylinder, and $46.34 for a 25lb cylinder.
Furthermore the government has announced that the next price adjustments and reviews are set to take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
The development has been faced with criticism as locals are taking to Facebook to mock the government with one saying, “Wonderful....will put that one cent in a Hairy Bank Savings Account.” Another local called it a joke and wrote, “So after 100 litres I can save an entire dollar! Thank you Mia. Always working for the people. With this savings I can use it for a down payment for a house!”
“What foolishness is this consumers are being forced into going electric because what's funny is Barbados gas prices aren't dictated by global crude prices,” wrote Tabindranauth Suenarine.
