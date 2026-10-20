Two-month-old found dead at Trinidad home weeks after open-heart surgery

The child had undergone open-heart surgery in the Cayman Islands on August 20, and a post-mortem is expected to determine the cause of death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A two-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive at home on Saturday, October 17, 2026, nearly two months after undergoing a major open heart surgery.

The child was found unresponsive at her home in Fairfield.

Police noted that the child’s 29-year-old mother discovered the infant shortly after 6 a.m. She reported that she had been feeding the baby around 4 a.m. and last saw her alive at that time.

However, when she checked on her again after two hours, she realised that there was something wrong with her.

The mother also noted to the investigators that the child had travelled to the Cayman Islands for open-heart surgery on August 20, 2026.

A district medical officer examined the infant and ordered the body to be removed for further examination. It was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem is expected to help determine the cause of death.

The death of the child has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Condolences to the family, As the saying goes we cannot question the almighty he knows best.

We have to trust him. My granddaughter's time is coming soon on her own. We have to pray and keep courage hoping for the best. I know who feels it knows it. It hard but take it one day at a time. love from my family to your family.”

Another user commented, “I never cared what anyone said all my babies slept with me, I was too paranoid, taking care of babies can be so tiring sometimes u sleep and time pass so fast. Hope mummy get a peace of mind and God carry her through.”

Further investigations into the circumstances concerning the matter remain ongoing.