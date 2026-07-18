Fire broke out at Hope Children’s Home in Guyana, 33 children evacuated safely

The children were attending Vacation Bible School when a fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory. All 33 residents were safely evacuated and relocated to state care facilities, officials confirmed.

Guyana: A massive blaze broke out through the Hope Children’s Home located at Enmore, East Coast of Demerara on Friday, July 17. Confirming the incident, the officials confirmed that all 33 children residing at the facility were safely evacuated.

According to the reports by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the children were attending Vacation Bible School (VBS) in the church building on the compound, when an alarm was raised around 10:59 as a blaze reportedly started in the boys’ dormitory and persons in the surrounding area immediately began lending assistance.

Following that, all children were immediately evacuated and assembled in a safe area on the dam. The ministry has confirmed that every child, comprising 15 girls and 18 boys, has been accounted for.

The Childcare and Protection (CPA), has begun relocating the children to state care facilities, with the assistance of the Ministry. The children will continue to receive the care, protection and support they need at the facilities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud immediately left her engagement in Region Five as soon as she received word of the fire at the privately-owned Hope Children’s Home and went straight to the Mahaica Home, where the children had been safely relocated along with their caregivers.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security noted, "Her priority was simple, to make sure every child was safe, comforted and cared for. The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) is continuing to work closely with the children to ensure they remain supported and well looked after during this time."

The Ministry of Home Affairs- Guyana noted that the Guyana Fire Service successfully contained the fire to a single building at the Hope Children’s Home on the East Coast of Demerara. Three fire appliances and two ambulances were dispatched for emergency response, along with firefighters to fully extinguish the blaze and conduct overhaul operations.

The Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham provided an update on the incident noting, “According to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, all 33 children residing at the home have been safely evacuated and accounted for.”

As per the Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips also joined Dr. Vindhya Persaud, at the Mahaica Home to visit the children who were safely evacuated from the Hope Children’s Home. They spoke with the children, comforted them and reassured them that they are safe and not alone.

They further encouraged the children to remain strong and not be afraid, and reminded them that the Government is doing everything possible to ensure they continue to receive the care, protection and support they need in a safe and nurturing environment, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security noted.

The Ministry updated that Minister Vindhya Persaud remains on the ground to keep children safe and comforted after a traumatic incident.

Vindhya Vasini Persaud shared a facebook post stating, “Making sure all the children and caregivers are okay and can be accommodated at our facilities. They are all accounted for and safe , two have been admitted to hospital for observation and a suspected fracture of the arm from falling down ( not in the fire ravaged building) I wanted to make sure that they are all okay."

Honorable Prime Minister Mark Phillips joined me at the Mahaica Home where the children were immediately transported to and we both spent time with all. He also visited the children and caregiver who are in the hospital.

Sincere thanks to all the volunteers, Guyana Police Force and Fire Service, the Regional team and all those brave persons who assisted and the MHSSS and Childcare team that was on the ground almost immediately.

It truly takes a village and many hearts and hands to keep children safe.”

The Ministry noted that they’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates when available.