PPP/C secures landslide victory in Guyana Elections 2025, winning 8 of 10 regions

Celebration across Guyana following the official declaration. The PPP won 8 majority votes in 8 regions.

Guyana: The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has won the 2025 General & Regional Elections in eight of Guyana’s ten regions, securing a decisive mandate to continue in office. This virtual map shows how the vote went according to regions. The PPP is in red. The two other regions, in blue, were taken by WIN.

President Dr Irfaan Ali was declared the winner of the 2025 General and Regional Elections on Tuesday night, as suggested by the preliminary results released the Guyana Elections Commission.

Following the results, Minister Bishop Juan Edghill took to Facebook to extend his immense congratulations to President Ali for securing 2nd term in office.

He said, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on his re-election for a 2nd term as the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, based on the undeniable data trends now available in the public domain.”

“To General Secretary and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and the entire PPP/C leadership and campaign team, tireless efforts have ensured that Guyana remains in steady, capable hands,” he further added.

The Minister also thanked the people of Guyana for coming out and voting for the PPP/C and giving them another term to lead the country.

Region 3 celebrates PPP's victory

After gaining around 50k votes, PPP is celebrating in Region 3.

Guyana Elections 2025 Result: PPP gains majority in Region Six with over 41,000 votes

Gaining the majority of votes the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has secured a win in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

As per the data shared by the GECOM, out of the 60,974 casted votes, the ruling party has gained 41,320 votes. Trailing behind is the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) with 12,623 votes, followed by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) with 6,223, the Alliance For Change (AFC) with 315, and the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity, led by Simona Broomes, with 132 votes.

Guyana Elections 2025 Result: PPP wins in Region 8

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has gained 2,872 votes whereas the newly emerged WIN Party received 2,562 votes in Potaro-Siparuni.

Region 8 has always been considered a region which was APNU's stronghold, but PPP has changed the narrative this time.

WIN gives a major blow to other parties in Region 10

In Region 10, out of 21,009 valid votes, newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has secured the majority votes, shocking the other parties.

The breakdown of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) votes:

WIN: 10,262 votes

APNU: 5,370 votes

PPP: 4,197 votes

FGM: 818 votes

AFC: 224 votes

ALP: 82 votes

In the 2020 General elections, APNU received 19,169 votes in Region 10 while the PPP/C got 3,162.

General Elections 2025 Results- Region 9

After the counting has been completed, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has secured 9,938 votes. The newly formed We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), came in second with 4,817 votes. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) received 450 votes, whereas the Alliance For Change (AFC) captured 192 votes.

Vote count in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam)

PPP/C: 17,418 votes

WIN: 7,400 votes

APNU: 1,835 votes

FGM: 147 votes

AFC: 91 votes

According to the official results released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has received strong support in Region Two.

Guyana General Elections 2025 Results- PPP/C dominates Region 1

PPP/C maintains strong lead in Region One by gaining 9,030 votes, which is 1,028 votes more than they secured in 2020. Also APNU witnessed a major decline falling from 3,909 votes in 2020 to just 469 this election cycle.

WIN – 5,716 votes

APNU – 469 votes

Forward Guyana Movement – 75 votes

AFC – 35 votes

Total valid votes cast – 15,325