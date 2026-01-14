Guyana distributes $150,000 grants to over 2,000 fisherfolk in Region Four

Minister Mustapha highlighted that the government is providing training and new initiatives to help fisherfolk diversify income and strengthen the sector.

Guyana: Over 2,000 fisherfolk from Region Four received cheques on Monday from Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide financial relief across the country.

The distribution of the cheques took place at the Everest Ground in Georgetown and in Lusignan and Unity on the East Coast of Demerara, where the beneficiaries received a one-off grant of $150,000 (Guyanese dollars).

The initiative was initiated by President Irfaan Ali to represent the government's investment of approximately $309 million through which over 7,000 fisherfolk are set to benefit from approximately $1,050,000,000.

During the gathering Minister Zulfikar Mustapha addressed that “this meeting is being held for the second time where the fisherfolk are receiving assistance in the form of a grant from the PPP/C government.”

He further stated the “government has been making significant steps or investments to strengthen the fisheries sectors which can help people to grow more and expand their business.”

He also emphasised that in the upcoming days “we will be uprooting the fishfolks and their institution to strengthen them through which they will benefit in many other forms including training to commence additional wealth-generating activities while being away from the sea.”

The minister also stated “we have been working together for various other organisations within the sector to enhance more stability and facility, so that fisherfolk can not only depend on fisheries but can also do other work and support themselves.”

He also highlighted the safety and cost reduction measures which were implemented by the government to improve the livelihood of fisherfolks, while stating that “we have been working diligently to provide anything which will benefit you guys, where many of the people are boat owners who can respond to any emergency.”

While talking about the new initiatives minister said “the government is focusing on the efforts to create new opportunities within the sectors through professional training and valued added initiatives.”

Mustapha emphasised that “the government is working to expand the network to create new income streams for fisherfolks and with that also urged the community to support them in their new initiatives and schemes.”