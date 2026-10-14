2026-10-14 19:19:09
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Grenada’s Anderson Peters ends 2026 season with nine podium finishes

Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters finished the 2026 international season with nine podiums in 11 competitions, including two gold, six silver and one bronze medal.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Grenada: Anderson Peters, the Grenadian javelin star has officially completed the international season for the year 2026 with nine podium finishes from 11 competitions, claiming two gold, six silver, and one bronze.

Peters started off this year’s campaign by claiming a victory at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco, recording a throw of 86.08 metres. He also secured a victory at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, marking a throw of 83.95 metres.

Peters, who is a two-time world champion, recorded podium finishes at several major international meets, in Rome, Doha, Ostrava, Lausanne, Zurich, and Berlin.

The strongest throw of the season by Peters was marked in Zurich, recording a throw of 86.93 metres, finishing in the second-place.

Peters concluded his campaign at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on September 13, finishing second in the men’s javelin with 86.18 metres.

Pathirage won the title with 91.09 metres, while Germany’s Julian Weber took third with 85.89 metres.

Peters finished fourth at both the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Diamond League Final in Brussels on September 4 and 5, recording the throws of 83.88 metres and 83.70 metres respectively.

Several Grenadians have congratulated Peters, hoping for an even better season from him in 2027 as a user commented, “Congratulations to you! We need him to get back into throwing in the 90s. The determination is there but I guess the effort is still weak. Hoping for a good season from him in 2027. Enjoy your time off and build up for the upcoming season in the new year.”

Another user commented, “Only congratulations he getting .we yet to name something after him.

The 2026 campaign results adds to a career that includes two world titles and an Olympic bronze medal, and keeps Peters among the leading javelin throwers on the international circuit.

He now moves into a recovery period before the next competitive season.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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