Grenada to welcome Sunrise Airways' inaugural flight this Sunday

Grenada: Sunrise Airways is all set to launch a new intra-Caribbean flight service with the inaugural flight scheduled for this Sunday, October 27, 2024.



This new route will be connecting Grenada with Antigua, Saint Lucia, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis which makes travel across the Caribbean easier than ever.



While inviting everyone to be part of this inaugural flight, the airline asked the individuals to get ready to explore the beauty of the neighbouring islands. “Book today at sunriseairways.net, and for more information on Grenada, please visit PureGrenada.com,” it added.



According to the information, this route to Grenada from Antigua and further Saint Lucia, Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis will be providing services thrice a week.



This expansion by the airline includes new connections to and from Guadeloupe as part of what the carrier calls its ‘One Caribbean doctrine’. The doctrine is aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.



With this flight tomorrow, Grenada will become the first destination as Sunrise Airways aims to expand its routes to the Eastern Caribbean.



The airline is also looking to enhance its services with new flights to Grenada, Tortola and St Vincent. It will also introduce connections to Guadeloupe soon.



The phased rollout of services will kick off with Grenada, Guadeloupe and St Vincent while the flight to Tortola will begin in December 2024.



The Chairman and CEO of Sunrise Airways, Philippe Bayard expressed his excitement over the development and said that it will ease travellers looking to travel across sister islands.



He also said that the rollout will take place in three phases with the first phase beginning tomorrow, offering three flights a week to Grenada and four times a week flight to St Vincent and Guadeloupe. It is reported that all the flights will be originating from Antigua with connections available to Dominica, St Kitts as well as Saint Lucia.



It was reported that the second phase will be launching on December 2, 2024 with twice a week flights to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. These services will also originate from Antigua with continuing service to Santo Domingo. The connectives will also be available for passengers from St Kitts and Dominica.



Meanwhile, the last phase of the increased services will kick off on December 4, 2024, with twice a week direct flights connecting Dominican Republic with Guadeloupe.



These flights by Sunrise Airways aims to ease the travellers as well as the diaspora who are looking to travel to their home countries during the holiday season.