Grenada announces Free Barrel Program, aims to recover from Beryl

Grenada: The Government of Grenada has made an announcement for the initiative free barrel program, is all set to implement fiscal incentives in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The first phase of fiscal incentives is designed to benefit the citizens of Grenada, Carriacou, and the Petite Martinique who are affected by Beryl.

The new fiscal incentives will include 100% duty and tax exemptions that include Customs Service Charge, Port Charges and Stamp Duties on food, clothing, small household appliances, linen and bedding items, toiletries, sanitary products for both adults and children.

Not only this, the duties and charges as well will be laid to the household cleaning supplies that are imported into the State of Grenada in boxes, barrels, and crates. The items which are to be imported are not to be for commercial use or resale, are limited to two barrels per household.

Considerably, the removal of duties and taxes are being applied from yesterday , July 22, 2024, until December 31, 2024. There is the mentioned and specified administrative procedure. The information to this is as follows-

The administrative process for clearing the barrels remains the same, except the importers as they would not be required to pay the usual duties, taxes, and fees.

The items will not be valued by the Customs Officer and so invoices, and other documentation will still be required.

It has also been made into light that the importers must present a specific identification form.

Any of the identification form can be presented from the list of -

Driver’s License

Passport

Voter’s Registration Card

NIS Card

Such states of the standardized mark that this initiative sets with its advantages. However, there us a limitation connected to this as well that is-

Relief from duties, taxes, and fees is granted on two barrels per household.

Imports above the limit will be subject to duties and taxes, as is customary.

Significantly, the importers are advised to work smoothly as making false declaration to the customs is a serious offense and may result in fines and penalties.