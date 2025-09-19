Dominica’s Thea Lafond Wins Silver in Triple Jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Thea Lafond Gadson earned silver for Dominica in the women’s triple jump at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan with a season-best leap.

Dominica: Thea Lafond Gadson added to Dominica’s pride this Thursday, September 18, after she won silver at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, Japan. She competed in the women’s triple jump and performed her best time of this season.

Her best leap was 14.89 meters, securing her the second position on the podium. The gold medal was won by Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez, while the bronze medal was won by Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas who was right behind Lafond.

This latest medal adds to Lafond’s impressive record on the international stage. Last year, she achieved the impossible by winning Dominica’s first-ever Olympic gold in Paris. That victory went viral almost immediately and LaFond had proudly said that it was her life’s goal to put Dominica in the global spotlight.

Her achievement in Tokyo has sparked great celebration at home and abroad. Sharing her joy, Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, also extended his congratulations, showing the nation’s pride in her.

“Dominica's Thea Lafond Gadson has captured Silver at the World Athletics Championships in Japan. She jumped a season's best 14.89 meters. Congratulations to Thea,” read PM Skerrit’s post on his official Facebook page.

The Ministry of Tourism also praised her performance, describing it as more than a sporting success. “This is more than a medal- it’s a testament to determination, strength, and resilience. Thea continues to carry Dominica’s flag high, showcasing the Nature Island on the world stage and proving our spirit is unstoppable!” highlighted the Ministry on Facebook.

From political leaders to ordinary citizens, messages of support have been shared for Lafond. For many, her dedication and success serves as proof that a small country can make a large impact in the world of sports.

“Carrying the flag high and bringing home the silver to Dominica. You're an inspiration and true testament to your hard work Thea! Keep shining!” said one of the locals on social media.