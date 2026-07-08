Dominica's Flavours of the World Festival returns this October, featuring global cuisine

The annual Flavours of the World Festival will return on October 4, bringing together international cuisine, music and culture while raising funds through one of Dominica's most anticipated community events.

Dominica: The table is set for the annual edition of ‘The Flavours of the World Festival’, a fundraising effort scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The festival is designed to be a celebration of global cuisine and culture.

The festival brings together chefs from all parts of the world and is considered as one of Dominica's most anticipated festivals. The success of 2024 and 2025 promises that the 2026 edition will be an even more dynamic celebration of cuisine, music, and cultural integration.

Dominica is a land of flavours as many dishes found a home here including, Kalinago cassava, Creole callaloo, Roti, kibbeh, accras etc.

The festival will induce food, music, dance, and language from the cultures that make Dominica the melting pot of the Caribbean. The festival organisers are urging people to bring their family, bring their appetite, and get ready to taste the world without leaving home.

The organisers shared an official announcement through their Facebook page, “Flavours of the World Festival.”

The post read, “Some islands have one story. Dominica has many, and they all end up at the table.

Kalinago cassava. Creole callaloo. Roti, kibbeh, accras, and every dish that found a home here and became ours.

This October, we bring them all to one place.

FLAVOURS OF THE WORLD FESTIVAL

A Celebration of Global Cuisine and Culture

Sunday, October 4th, 2026

One day. One island. Every flavour.

Food, music, dance, and language from the cultures that make Dominica the melting pot of the Caribbean. Bring the family, bring your appetite, and get ready to taste the world without leaving home.

Save the date. Tell somebody.

Nou ka tann zot! We're waiting for you!”

The Dominicans are eagerly looking forward to the flavours of the world festival as they are showing enthusiasm online as a user commented on Facebook, “yayyyyy i so excited for the Flavours of the world festival this year!!! i will come full prepare.“