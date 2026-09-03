Dominica to allocate 215 new homes and apartment units to nine communities 

Dominica to allocate 215 homes and apartment units across nine communities, highlighting the development as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to deliver progressive, climate-resistant housing to families throughout the island.

Dominica: Dominica’s housing and urban development minister, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, has unveiled the imminent allocation of 215 homes and apartment units across nine communities, highlighting the project as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to deliver progressive, climate-resistant housing to families throughout the island.

The initiative was communicated through a Facebook post published by Skerrit, announcing that the handovers would start in September 2026. The announcement aligns with Dominica’s comprehensive housing programme which has substantially been successful and extended over the past few years in the aftermath of the devastation as a result from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The Government has promoted climate-adaptive housing as a major element of its post-disaster recovery and development strategy with an extensive focus on robust structures and enhanced resistance to harsh weather conditions.

Dominican Government’s official data indicates that the Housing Recovery Project (HRP) had already allocated over hundreds of houses ahead of the recent announcement.

The government in November 2025, cited that 382 resilient homes had been constructed through the programme at an estimated cost of EC$69 million with 313 houses already allocated to recipients by that point.

The initiative was executed between 2019 and 2025 through funding from the World Bank and adopted a homeowner-driven model.

In September 2025, the ministry of housing also stated that over 240 homes were being constructed, whereas 91 additional houses were ready to be handed over to the communities involving Woodford Hill, Penville, Canefield, Vieille Case, Paix Bouche, Trafalgar, Pointe Michel and Grand Bay.

During that period, the government stated that the houses were designed to enhance living standards while bolstering resilience against future climate risks.

The recent announcement of allocation for 215-unit homes and apartments, reflects a new phase of housing handovers. However, the public information still does not provide any detailed information about the project costs or the names of individual beneficiaries.

The housing programme is directly aligned with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Government’s stronger commitment in strengthening the availability of resilient housing, with the government planning to construct 5,000 resilient homes by the year 2030.