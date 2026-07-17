2026-07-17 17:18:28
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Dominica reports 35% progress on Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility

The Ministry of Tourism said construction of the XCD$1.81 million Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility is 35% complete, with foundation works finished and major infrastructure now under construction.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility in Pointe Michel has reached over 35% completion, marking another milestone in the government's efforts to enhance one of the island's most popular tourism sites, according to the June 2026 construction update from the Dominica Ministry of Tourism.

The Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility in Pointe Michel, Dominica is a modern XCD $1.81 million project that is entirely funded by the government and the CARICOM Development Fund. The construction update mentioned the key works that have been completed till now along with the works that are still in progress.

The June construction update highlighted several key works that have already been completed, including:

  • Site mobilization, clearing and hoarding

  • Demolition of the existing staircase

  • Construction of secondary visitor access

  • Excavation and foundation works

  • Basement walls erected

  • Slabbing and supporting columns for the middle floor

  • External ramp and excavation to accommodate the retaining wall.

Works currently in progress include:

  • Ground floor slab formwork - 50%

  • Plumbing first fix - 50%

  • Electrical first fix -50%

  • Septic tank construction -70%

  • Main retaining wall construction

  • Access ramp from the road to the beach

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the updates through facebook stating, “Construction continues on Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility, now 35% complete as of June 2026.”

The ministry also highlighted, “Champagne Beach Tourist Reception Facility is designed to complement the site’s natural environment, create opportunities for local businesses, and support sustainable tourism development.”

With all the work combined, overall 35% of the construction process has been completed as of June 2026 update and the construction is continuing at a steady pace.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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