Dominica removes visa requirement for Dominican Republic nationals from Feb 1, 2026 

The Dominican cabinet announced plans to amend visa regulations to implement the removal of the visa requirement.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, has officially approved the removal of visa requirements for the nationals of the Dominican Republic. Effective from February 1, 2026, the nationals entering the Commonwealth of Dominica for visits up to 180 days can travel visa-free.

While announcing the development, the Dominican cabinet further advised that the Visa (Exemptions) Regulations be amended to give full legal effect to the removal of the visa requirement.

The decision follows an earlier announcement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during his New Year Conversation with journalists, in which he indicated that the Government would undertake a review of Dominica’s visa entry requirements. The review forms part of a broader strategy aimed at supporting population growth, stimulating economic activity and strengthening regional cooperation, while remaining consistent with national security and immigration frameworks.

Government officials also confirmed that decisions regarding visa entry requirements for other countries will be announced as the review process continues.

The removal of visa requirements for Dominican Republic nationals is expected to enhance travel flows between the two countries and deepen bilateral relations. Officials say the policy change will make it easier for visitors to engage in tourism, business, education and cultural exchange, while also improving accessibility for family visits and short-term stays.

The Dominican Republic is one of the Caribbean’s largest economies and tourism markets and increased mobility between the two nations is expected to create new opportunities for collaboration across multiple sectors. Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the move and noted that simplified entry requirements often contribute to higher visitor arrivals and longer stays, particularly when paired with regional air connectivity.

Government representatives have stressed that the decision was taken following careful assessment and that existing border security, screening and immigration monitoring systems will remain in place. Authorities have reiterated that visa-free travel does not remove the requirement for visitors to comply with immigration laws, entry conditions or public safety regulations upon arrival.