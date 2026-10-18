2026-10-18 09:30:50
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Dominica ranks ninth in CARICOM passport strength, with access to 136 destinations

Dominica ranks ninth among 14 CARICOM members in a 2026 passport assessment, with access to 136 destinations.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: Dominica officially ranks ninth among 14 CARICOM (Caribbean Community) members on passport strength according to 2026's latest study as the report credits Dominica a mobility score of 136, behind Antigua and Barbuda at 143, Grenada at 139 and St. Lucia at 137.

The number represents visa-free access and locations offering visa on arrival, simplified access or electronic travel authorisation.

However, a separate index put its global standing higher by a great deal, demonstrating why rankings were always necessary to be read carefully.

A different assessment, the Henley Passport Index, placed Dominica 29th globally in January 2026 and access to 145 destinations. The two results differ as each provider classifies travel requirements and counts destinations in their unique way.

Comparison

Passport Reports figures cited

Henley Passport Index, January 2026

Global position

60th

29th

Destinations accessible

136

145

Source period

2026 assessment; publication date requires verification

January 2026

Interpretation

Depends on the provider’s classifications

Uses Henley’s own mobility methodology

Neither of the rankings suggests an undertaking for entry. Travellers must meet the requirements of the destination country's immigration authorities (e.g., passport validity, allowable length of stay, supporting documents). An electronic travel authorisation may also be required before departure, in addition to a visa.

The more significant change for Dominicans involves regional agreements. The Governments of Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have agreed to allow each other's nationals to enter, reside, work and remain indefinitely as residents within the other states' territories, without work or residency permits.

Nations can also access emergency and primary health care and public primary and secondary education to the extent available in the host country. The agreement, under the Enhanced Cooperation chapter of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, commenced on October 1, 2025, is limited to these four states, and does not extend to all of CARICOM.

Authorities suggest contacting the relevant country's immigration authority or foreign ministry to verify the current requirements for entry before departing.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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