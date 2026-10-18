Dominica ranks ninth in CARICOM passport strength, with access to 136 destinations

Dominica: Dominica officially ranks ninth among 14 CARICOM (Caribbean Community) members on passport strength according to 2026's latest study as the report credits Dominica a mobility score of 136, behind Antigua and Barbuda at 143, Grenada at 139 and St. Lucia at 137.

The number represents visa-free access and locations offering visa on arrival, simplified access or electronic travel authorisation.

However, a separate index put its global standing higher by a great deal, demonstrating why rankings were always necessary to be read carefully.

A different assessment, the Henley Passport Index, placed Dominica 29th globally in January 2026 and access to 145 destinations. The two results differ as each provider classifies travel requirements and counts destinations in their unique way.

Comparison Passport Reports figures cited Henley Passport Index, January 2026 Global position 60th 29th Destinations accessible 136 145 Source period 2026 assessment; publication date requires verification January 2026 Interpretation Depends on the provider’s classifications Uses Henley’s own mobility methodology

Neither of the rankings suggests an undertaking for entry. Travellers must meet the requirements of the destination country's immigration authorities (e.g., passport validity, allowable length of stay, supporting documents). An electronic travel authorisation may also be required before departure, in addition to a visa.

The more significant change for Dominicans involves regional agreements. The Governments of Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have agreed to allow each other's nationals to enter, reside, work and remain indefinitely as residents within the other states' territories, without work or residency permits.

Nations can also access emergency and primary health care and public primary and secondary education to the extent available in the host country. The agreement, under the Enhanced Cooperation chapter of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, commenced on October 1, 2025, is limited to these four states, and does not extend to all of CARICOM.

Authorities suggest contacting the relevant country's immigration authority or foreign ministry to verify the current requirements for entry before departing.